If Ravi thinks we were overconfident, that's rubbish: Rohit on former head coach's assertion on India's loss

India's former head coach Ravi Shastri's assertion that the men in blue lost in the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar due to "overconfidence" has been termed "rubbish" by captain Rohit Sharma.In the Indore Test, India suffered an embarrassing loss by nine wickets. According to Shastri, the men in the blue paid price for "complacency and overconfidence" and were over-eager to dominate the Australian bowlers.

"This is what a little complacency, a little bit of overconfidence can do where you take things for granted, you drop guard and this game will bring you down," Shastri had said.

Asked about his ex-head coach's assessment on the third Test, Rohit sounded very firm.

"Honestly, when you win two games and people on the outside feel that we are overconfident, it's absolutely rubbish because you want to do your best in all four games," Rohit said.

"You don't want to stop by winning two games. It is as simple as that. Obviously, all these guys, when they talk about being overconfident and all and especially when they are not part of the dressing room, they do not know what sort of talk happens in the dressing room," Rohit said.

"We want to do best in all games and if it seems overconfident, or anything like that for outsiders, it doesn't really matter to us," he added.

Maybe Rohit was a bit cross with the fact that Shastri knows how the system works and could have been a bit more empathetic in his choice of words.

"Because Ravi has been himself in this dressing room and he knows what sort of mindset we have when we play," Rohit said.



The Indian skipper said that it is about being ruthless.

"So yeah, it's about being ruthless and not being overconfident. Ruthless is the word that comes to every cricketer's mind, not to give an inch to the opposition when they are touring abroad.

"We have also experienced that when we have toured outside, the opposition will never let you come into the game or series, and that is the mindset we have as well," he added.

