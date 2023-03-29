IPL 2023: It will be a big miss but it is an opportunity for someone else - Rohit on Bumrah's absence

Follow us on Image Source : ROHIT SHARMA Rohit Sharma during Mumbai Indians press conference

The 16th edition of the Indian Premier League will begin on March 31 and all the teams and fans are geared up for the race to win the title. Ahead of the marquee event, Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma has confirmed Jasprit Bumrah's unavailability at the IPL 2023 and how his absence will impact the team.

"It will be a big miss but it is an opportunity for someone else.There are a couple of guys who have been with this team for the last two years and they are very much ready to step up. Hopefully, we will blood a few youngsters," Sharma said in Mumbai Indians press conference.

"Jofra (Archer) was part of the team last year, but he was injured. Obviously, we all know the quality of Jofra. It is sad we will miss Bumrah this year, we do understand how big his (Jasprit Bumrah's) shoes are to fill, but there is an opportunity that is up for grabs, to fill that place.

"A lot of young players will get an opportunity and this is a platform for them to come out and express themselves," he said.

Rohit has won the IPL trophies the most number of times and has been there and done that on five occasions for Mumbai Indians. He also gave his take on people's expectations of him.

"Expectations will always be there whenever we go out to play, not just in the IPL. Having played for so many years it does not bother me and I am not worried about what the people are expecting me to do," Sharma said.

"We know that we have to do our best and win the trophy. To keep thinking about it all the time is to put pressure on yourself,” the skipper said.

Mumbai Indians will begin their campaign on April 2 against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

