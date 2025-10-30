Rohit Sharma joining KKR in IPL 2026? Mumbai Indians take dig with smart wit After Abhishek Nayar’s appointment as KKR head coach sparked rumours of Rohit Sharma joining him, Mumbai Indians quashed the speculation with a witty X post, saying “the sun rises every day, but not at Knight,” adding SRK’s line, “Mushkil Nahi Namumkin Hai.”

After reports surfaced that Abhishek Nayar would be joining the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) as their new head coach, speculation quickly arose that Rohit Sharma might follow him to the franchise. The two share a close bond, Rohit even trained under Nayar after the latter’s stint as India’s assistant coach ended, which fueled fans’ hopes that Nayar’s appointment could pave the way for Rohit’s move to KKR.

However, the Mumbai Indians swiftly put those rumours to rest with a witty response. Just minutes before KKR officially announced Nayar’s hiring, Mumbai took to X to reassure fans that their former captain wasn’t going anywhere. In a clever post, they quipped that “the sun always rises the next day, but not at Knight,” and playfully added, “Mushkil Nahi Namumkin Hai” — borrowing a famous dialogue from Shah Rukh Khan, the co-owner of KKR.

Rohit’s relation with Mumbai

Notably, Rohit joined Mumbai in the 2011 mega auction. In 2013, he was handed the captaincy baton and since then, Mumbai have won five IPL titles. Along with MS Dhoni, Rohit is currently the most successful captain in IPL history, but his relationship with the franchise has slightly turned bitter ahead of IPL 2024, when he was stripped of captaincy for Hardik Pandya.

At that point, Rohit was reportedly unhappy and wanted a change but ahead of IPL 2025, the matter completely changed as the team management was successful in dealing with the situation. Rohit was announced as one of the retentions as he penned a new deal with the franchise for INR 16.30 crore.

Meanwhile, Mumbai qualified for the playoffs in IPL 2025, but lost to Punjab Kings in Qualifier 2. Kolkata Knight Riders, on the other hand, finished eighth, and the team is expected to make multiple changes ahead of the new season.