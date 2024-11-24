Rohit Sharma hugs wife Ritika Sajdeh before reporting to national duty; boards flight to Australia | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : ROHIT SHARMA/INSTAGRAM Rohit Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh.

Rohit Sharma bid his final adieu to his wife Ritika Sajdeh on Saturday night (November 23) as he left for Australia to join the India squad for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia. In a video which is going viral across several social media platforms, Rohit can be seen hugging Ritika at the Mumbai airport minutes before boarding his flight to Australia.

Watch the video:

Notably, Rohit had stayed back in India for the birth of his second child and didn't accompany the rest of India's Border-Gavaskar Trophy squad members when they left for Australia. Rohit and his wife were blessed with a baby boy on November 15.

Significantly, Rohit had informed the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) that he would not be available to be selected for the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. He is now expected to participate in India's two-day pink-ball Test to be played at the Manuka Oval in Canberra from November 30.

India in pole position in Perth Test

After getting bundled out for just 150 in the first innings, Team India, led by Jasprit Bumrah, showed plenty of character and restricted Australia to just 104 and earned a 46-run lead. Buoyant by such an impressive bowling display, the opening pair of Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul added 172 runs before stumps on day two and put India in a commanding position.

India’s squad for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy:

Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Devdutt Padikkal.

Reserves: Mukesh Kumar, Navdeep Saini, Khaleel Ahmed.

Australia squad for 1st Test of Border-Gavaskar Trophy vs India

Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Nathan McSweeney, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc