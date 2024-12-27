Rohit Sharma hits new low with yet another failure against Australia in Melbourne

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma is struggling for runs immensely and his woes didn't end even in the ongoing Test match in Melbourne against Australia. He could muster only three runs in five deliveries before getting out to his counterpart Pat Cummins playing a poor shot after India conceded 474 runs in the first innings.

With his latest failure, the Indian skipper has hit a new low. He has scored only 155 runs in 14 Test innings in the 2024-25 season at a meagrely average of 11.07 with one fifty to his name. This is the second-worst average in a season for an Indian player with 10 or more innings in the longest format of the game.

Chandu Sarwate's record on this list is still intact even after 76 years. He had averaged only 10 in 10 innings scoring only 100 runs in the 1947-48 season with two ducks to his name. Rohit is the first Indian batter since then with such a poor average in a single season. With three more innings still in hand, the Indian skipper will be desperate to get out of the rut and help India win or level the ongoing Test series against Australia.

Indian players with worst average in a single season (10 or more innings batted)

Player Average Season Chandu Sarwate 10 1947-48 Rohit Sharma 11.07 2024-25 Virat Kohli 13.4 2014 Gundappa Vishwanath 14.5 1982-83 Pananmal Punjabi 16.4 1954-55

Rohit Sharma was extremely poor during the home series against Bangladesh and New Zealand too and his poor form is stretched to the Australia series Down Under as well. His returns in the Border Gavaskar Trophy so far have been worse having mustered only 22 runs in four innings at an average of 5.5. The second innings of the Melbourne Test and the upcoming New Year Test in Sydney is probably the last chance for the 37-year-old to return to form in the format.