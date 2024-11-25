Rohit Sharma hits nets at Optus Stadium in Perth as David Warner reports on India captain's prep | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : FOX CRICKET/X David Warner reports while Rohit Sharma bats in the nets at the Optus Stadium.

India's designated Test captain Rohit Sharma has joined the rest of the squad for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia and has already begun his prep to gear up for the second match of the marquee series. Without wasting any time, Rohit hit the nets at the Optus Stadium while India focused their attention on Australia on day four of the Perth Test.

Rohit practised in the nets against India's pacers who are in the reserves for India's tour of Australia. The India captain looked fairly comfortable while batting and also had a brief interaction with David Warner who was covering his net session as a broadcaster for Fox Cricket.

Rohit Sharma practises after landing in Australia for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy:

"Just during the lunch break here at the nets, we've got captain of India, Rohit Sharma who just arrived in the country. Looking nice and sharp against his fellow countrymen here in the nets. Got a few of the Indian fast bowlers bowling towards their captain ahead of the Pink-ball Test match, starting on the 6th of December in Adelaide. As we see Mukesh Kumar sending down a nice delivery. But it's great to see the captain here. We are looking forward to seeing him back out on the park here on the Australian soil, come a couple of days time," reported Warner while covering Rohit's net session for Fox Cricket.

Rohit's arrival in Australia has made it absolutely clear that he will be back as captain for the next Test in Adelaide. The second Test in Adelaide will be a pink-ball game and Team India will play a two-day pink-ball warm-up game from November 30 against Prime Minister's XI to prepare for the same.

Notably, Australia have a 100% win record in pink-ball Tests at home and had defeated India in the pink-ball encounter during the 2021/22 series down under.