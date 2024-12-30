Rohit Sharma hits all-time low in captaincy after getting dismissed by Pat Cummins in Melbourne Test

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Rohit Sharma at Melbourne Cricket Ground on December 30, 2024

Pat Cummins entered the history books with Rohit Sharma's wicket in the ongoing fourth Test match between India and Australia on Monday, December 30. The Australian captain put the hosts in a dominant position with an early impact on Day 5 and also shattered a major Test captaincy record.

Cummins gave Australia a brilliant start by removing Indian captain Rohit Sharma in the first session. This was the sixth instance where Cummins dismissed Rohit Sharma in Tests when both players were also playing as captains.

No other captain had been dismissed by an opponent captain on more than five occasions in Test cricket history. The former English captain Ted Dexter was dismissed by Australian captain Richie Benaud 5 times, last in 1963. Pakistan's Imran Khan had also dismissed legendary Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar 5 times in Tests.

Cummins has managed to get better off Rohit in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy on four occasions in 7 innings. Indian opener has managed to score just 11 runs off Cummins in the ongoing series, and overall 30 runs.

Captain dismissing an opposition captain most times in Tests

6 - Rohit Sharma by Pat Cummins 5 - Ted Dexter by Richie Benaud 5 - Sunil Gavaskar by Imran Khan 4 - Gulabrai Ramchand by Richie Benaud 4 - Clive Lloyd by Kapil Dev 4 - Peter May by Richie Benaud

