Rohit Sharma eyes Virender Sehwag's major all-time record for India on Day 2 of Boxing Day Test

Rohit Sharma will look to add another feather to his record cabinet when India enter to bat in their first innings on Day 2 of the Boxing Day Test match against Australia in Melbourne. The Indian captain has struggled for the runs in the ongoing BGT but is only three big shots off to a huge milestone in Test cricket.

After losing the toss on Thursday, Rohit confirmed that he will return to the top in the batting order in the Melbourne Test. Rohit was able to score just 19 runs in his three innings batting down the order in the second and third Test and will look to improve his form by batting in a familiar position in the fourth Test.

The 37-year-old veteran now needs only 4 sixes to break Virender Sehwag's all-time record for most sixes for India in Test cricket history. Rohit has hit 88 sixes in just 114 Test innings while Sehwag recorded 91 sixes in 180 innings, the most by an Indian and seventh-highest overall.

Most sixes by Indians in Test cricket

Virender Sehwag - 91 sixes in 180 innings Rohit Sharma - 88 sixes in 114 innings MS Dhoni - 78 sixes in 144 innings Ravindra Jadeja - 69 sixes in 114 innings Rishabh Pant - 68 sixes in 71 innings

Meanwhile, only three cricketers Ben Stokes, Brendon McCullum and Adam Gilchrist have breached the 100 sixes mark in Test cricket history. Rohit is tipped to join them in the ongoing five-match series against Australia but clearly needs to improve his form.

Rohit has managed to hit a maximum just once and has scored just one fifty-plus knock in his last 8 Test innings. Rohit's struggles have also led to India's slip to the third position in the World Test Championship 2023-25 points table.