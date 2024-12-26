Thursday, December 26, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Rohit Sharma eyes Virender Sehwag's major all-time record for India on Day 2 of Boxing Day Test

Rohit Sharma eyes Virender Sehwag's major all-time record for India on Day 2 of Boxing Day Test

Rohit Sharma has struggled for the runs in the ongoing Test series against Australia but is only three strikes away from breaking the former veteran cricketer Virender Sehwag's major record for India on Day 2 of the fourth Test against Australia.

Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Published : Dec 26, 2024 20:06 IST, Updated : Dec 26, 2024 20:48 IST
Rohit Sharma
Image Source : GETTY Rohit Sharma during the Day 1 of Boxing Day Test against Australia in Melbourne on December 26, 2024

Rohit Sharma will look to add another feather to his record cabinet when India enter to bat in their first innings on Day 2 of the Boxing Day Test match against Australia in Melbourne. The Indian captain has struggled for the runs in the ongoing BGT but is only three big shots off to a huge milestone in Test cricket.

After losing the toss on Thursday, Rohit confirmed that he will return to the top in the batting order in the Melbourne Test. Rohit was able to score just 19 runs in his three innings batting down the order in the second and third Test and will look to improve his form by batting in a familiar position in the fourth Test.

The 37-year-old veteran now needs only 4 sixes to break Virender Sehwag's all-time record for most sixes for India in Test cricket history. Rohit has hit 88 sixes in just 114 Test innings while Sehwag recorded 91 sixes in 180 innings, the most by an Indian and seventh-highest overall. 

Most sixes by Indians in Test cricket

  1. Virender Sehwag - 91 sixes in 180 innings
  2. Rohit Sharma - 88 sixes in 114 innings
  3. MS Dhoni - 78 sixes in 144 innings
  4. Ravindra Jadeja - 69 sixes in 114 innings
  5. Rishabh Pant - 68 sixes in 71 innings

Meanwhile, only three cricketers Ben Stokes, Brendon McCullum and Adam Gilchrist have breached the 100 sixes mark in Test cricket history. Rohit is tipped to join them in the ongoing five-match series against Australia but clearly needs to improve his form.

Related Stories
Advantage Australia after a fiery Boxing Day Test onset despite India's fightback as Konstas, Smith

Advantage Australia after a fiery Boxing Day Test onset despite India's fightback as Konstas, Smith

'I like doing that': Sam Konstas on reverse scooping Jasprit Bumrah for six on his Test debut

'I like doing that': Sam Konstas on reverse scooping Jasprit Bumrah for six on his Test debut

Virat Kohli slapped with hefty penalty for shoulder-barge with Sam Konstas during Boxing Day Test

Virat Kohli slapped with hefty penalty for shoulder-barge with Sam Konstas during Boxing Day Test

Rohit has managed to hit a maximum just once and has scored just one fifty-plus knock in his last 8 Test innings. Rohit's struggles have also led to India's slip to the third position in the World Test Championship 2023-25 points table.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement