Rohit Sharma etches name in elite list, reaches huge ODI milestone against New Zealand

Team India took on New Zealand in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final. Both sides locked horns at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on March 9, and the game saw New Zealand coming in to bat first and posting a total of 251 runs on the board in the first innings.

Coming in to chase the target, India opened their innings with Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill coming in to bat first. The Indian skipper got off to a brilliant start to the run chase, hitting a six on the very first ball that he faced. In scoring the six, Rohit etched his name in an elite list. The star batter joined a list of legendary cricketers, and completed 1000 runs against New Zealand in ODI cricket. He joins the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, and Mohd. Azharuddin in the list.

