Rohit Sharma equals Sachin Tendulkar's all-time India record after Melbourne Test loss

Rohit Sharma has equalled an all-time unwanted India record after the team's loss to Australia in the Melbourne Test. The Aussies got the better of India in the Boxing Day Test on a thrilling final day to take a 2-1 lead in the five-match series. The series has not been any good for captain Rohit.

Whether it's coincidence or what, India have not won a Test match in the last six Tests that he has led. The victory in Perth came under Jasprit Bumrah's leadership. Rohit has five losses and a draw to his name in the last six games.

With this, he has equalled the all-time unwanted record for most losses by an Indian captain in a Test season. The Melbourne loss is his fifth in the ongoing season, tying him with Tendulkar, who had five losses as skipper in the 1999/00 season. The five losses are also India's joint worst in a Test season.

India were bowled out for 155 on Day 5 of the Melbourne Test despite their fight to save the match. Chasing 340, India looked for safety first but lost three wickets for 33 in the opening session on the final day.

It seemed that Rishabh Pant and Yashasvi Jaiswal were taking the visitors to the safe shores after holding the fort and not losing any wicket in the second session. However, a disciplined Rishabh Pant fell in lure in the final session when he saw a short ball from Travis Head. The wicket brought a major collapse and India, from 120/3, got bowled out for 155 and lost by 184 runs.

The loss put them 1-2 behind in the five-match series with the last game in Sydney to follow. India would be happy to close the series 2-2 but their batters need to step up for that. The series finale is set to begin on January 3 at the Syndey Cricket Ground.