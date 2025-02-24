Rohit Sharma equals Kapil Dev's massive record with win against Pakistan Star India skipper Rohit Sharma equalled the record of Kapil Dev with an exceptional win against Pakistan in the ongoing Champions Trophy.

The Indian team managed to register an emphatic victory against arch-rivals Pakistan in the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025. Both sides locked horns in game 5 of the tournament at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on February 23, and despite Pakistan looking to take home a win after their first loss, the Men in Green failed to do so.

The game saw Pakistan coming in to bat first and post a total of 241 runs in the first innings of the game. Aiming to chase down the target, the Men in Blue managed to put in a good showing, and a century by Virat Kohli ensured the win of the Indian team against their arch-rivals.

However, the win meant ecstasy for India skipper Rohit Sharma. The veteran batter achieved a huge personal milestone as India went on to bat Pakistan in the Champions Trophy. It is interesting to note that the win against Pakistan was Rohit Sharma's 39th win as captain in 53 matches.

With his 39th win as skipper, he equalled the record of the legendary former India cricketer Kapil Dev, who has also won 39 matches as skipper in 74 matches. With two wins out of two in the Champions Trophy so far and a clash against New Zealand awaiting, the Men in Blue will hope to register their third win in a row in the tournament, which would see Rohit break Kapil Dev’s record.

It is interesting to note that India will take on New Zealand in the 12th game of the tournament. Both sides will lock horns at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, March 2. Furthermore, with two wins out of two, Team India already have a foot in the semi-finals of the tournament. However, they will have to win the game against the Black Caps to ensure their spot in the knockouts.