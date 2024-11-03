Rohit Sharma drops update on his availability for first Test in Border-Gavaskar series

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Rohit Sharma and Pat Cummins.

Rohit Sharma drops update on whether he will play first Test in Border-Gavaskar series

India captain Rohit Sharma has given an update on his potential absence from the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Test series starting on November 22. After suffering a humiliating whitewash at home against New Zealand, India will take a flight to Australia for a five-match series with a place in the World Test Championship final hanging by a thread.

India have hit themselves on their foot after a 3-0 loss to the Kiwis. For the first time, India have been whitewashed in a home series of three or more Tests. The Men in Blue now hope for magic in the Australia series.

Reports were claiming that Rohit might miss the first Test in Perth due to personal reasons and now the skipper has himself given an update on his potential absence. "Right now, I am not too sure whether I will be going but let's see Fingers crossed," Rohit said on his availability for the Perth Test.

India named their squad for the high-octane series last month and have named Jasprit Bumrah their vice-captain. In case Rohit does not play, Bumrah shall be leading the Indian team for the opener.

As far as who will open in place of Rohit, domestic star Abhimanyu Easwaran might be the perfect candidate to fill the role. He has been picked in the squad for the BGT series.

India's chances of qualifying in the WTC final have taken a hit after their 3-0 loss to New Zealand. They find themselves in the second position with a PCT of 58.33. The two-time finalists need a win of 4-0 against the Aussies Down Under to assure themselves of a place in the final.

The India vs Australia Test series will kick start on November 22 in Perth before the Day-night Test in Adelaide from December 6 onwards. The caravan will then move to Brisbane for the third match from December 14 onwards. Melbourne will be hosting the Boxing Day Test with Sydney hosting the series finale from January 3 onwards