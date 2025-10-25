Rohit Sharma breaks Virender Sehwag's legendary record in third ODI vs Australia Rohit Sharma surpassed Virender Sehwag to become India’s highest run-scorer as an opener with 15,787 runs, scoring 121 in the 3rd ODI vs Australia. He also hit his 50th international century and was named Player of the Series despite India losing the series.

Sydney:

Rohit Sharma added another milestone to his glittering career, surpassing Virender Sehwag to become India’s highest run-scorer as an opener in international cricket during the third ODI against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday. The former India captain achieved the feat while crafting a magnificent 121 off 105 balls, leading his team to a commanding nine-wicket win. Even though his century couldn’t help India seal the series, but Rohit was adjudged the Player of the Series.

Meanwhile, with this knock, Rohit’s tally as an opener across formats now stands at 15,787 runs, overtaking Sehwag’s 15,758. The list is further followed by Sachin Tendulkar (15,335), Sunil Gavaskar (12,258), and Shikhar Dhawan (10,867).

Most runs as opener for India in international cricket

Player Runs Rohit Sharma 15787 Virender Sehwag 15758 Sachin Tendulkar 15335 Sunil Gavaskar 12258 Shikhar Dhawan 10867

Rohit’s journey at the top of the order has been nothing short of phenomenal since his promotion to opener in 2013. Known for his effortless timing and ability to convert starts into big scores, the Mumbai batter has redefined the role of an opener in modern-day cricket. Notably, there were plenty of doubts about his future in the format, but the veteran silenced the critics with his charismatic knock.

Rohit speaks about his preparation, success

Chasing 237, Rohit steadied the Indian innings after the early fall of Shubman Gill. Alongside Virat Kohli, he built a flawless partnership of 168 runs, guiding India home with 69 balls to spare. Kohli contributed an unbeaten 74, while Rohit reached his 50th international century during the knock, another historic mark that places him alongside Tendulkar and Kohli. Speaking after the match, Rohit reflected on the achievement and the responsibility of opening for India.

“You've got to understand the situation, understand the condition and see what best you can do. And that is what I was trying to do whenever I had the opportunity in the middle. I haven't played for a long time, I had good prep before coming in here. I was slightly confident in my head about how I would go in this tournament. Although, you know, we couldn't win the series, but we'll take a lot of positives,” Rohit said.