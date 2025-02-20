Rohit Sharma breaks Sachin Tendulkar's feat, becomes second-fastest to 11000 ODI runs India captain Rohit Sharma needed only 12 runs to reach 11000 ODI runs. Rohit has become the second-fastest player to reach the elusive milestone, breaking Sachin Tendulkar's feat. India opened their Champions Trophy 2025 campaign against Bangladesh in Dubai.

India captain Rohit Sharma has achieved a massive record in the team's Champions Trophy 2025 opener against Bangladesh at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai on Thursday, February 20.

Rohit has reached 11000 runs in ODI cricket and shattered the feat of legendary Sachin Tendulkar. The India captain has become the second-fastest player to reach 11000 runs as he took 261 innings to reach the feat, bettering Sachin, who breached the mark in 276 innings.

Notably, run-machine Virat Kohli is the fastest player in the world to slam 11000 runs. The former India skipper reached the milestone in only 222 innings in 2019.

Fastest to 11000 ODI runs:

1 - Virat Kohli: 222 innings

2 - Rohit Sharma: 261 innings

3 - Sachin Tendulkar: 276 innings

4 - Ricky Ponting: 286 innings

5 - Sourav Ganguly: 288 innings

Rohit has become only the fourth Indian to reach 11000 runs in format after Sachin, Virat and Sourav Ganguly.

India were handed a target of 229 after Towhid Hridoy slammed a century for Bangladesh. Hridoy and Jake Ali put up a 154-run stand for the sixth wicket to propel the Bangla Tigers to 228 after they lost five wickets inside the powerplay. Bangladesh had opted to bat first.

"We would like to bat first. Looks a good wicket so we want to put runs on the board. We have play good cricket today and the boys are confident. Three seamers, two spinners for us," Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto said at the toss.

"I would have fielded first. We have played a few years back here so we felt ball comes on better under lights. All looking good. Everyone is fit and fine to go. Let's hope we start well. There is no looking back, every game becomes very important in this tournament. Only Varun misses out from the last ODI we played, Jadeja comes back and Arshdeep misses and Shami comes back," India captain Rohit said at the toss.

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Tanzid Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Jaker Ali, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahma

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav