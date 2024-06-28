Rohit Sharma becomes most successful captain in men's T20Is, leaves behind Babar Azam

Friday, June 28, 2024
     
Team India qualified for their third final in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup after the Men in Blue beat England avenging the defeat of the 2022 semi-final to make it through to the summit clash. The win was 49th for India under Rohit Sharma as captain, the most in men's T20Is for a skipper.

Edited By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Published on: June 28, 2024 10:30 IST
India notched up their 49th win under Rohit Sharma as captain in T20Is, as they beat England in the T20 World Cup 2024 semi-final

Indian captain Rohit Sharma scaled the new peak of becoming the most successful captain in men's T20Is after the Men in Blue packed England's bags from the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup in the semi-final in Guyana on Thursday, June 27. The 68-run win for India was the 49th victory under Rohit Sharma as captain in T20Is, which is the most for any captain in the format in the men's game as he surpassed Pakistan's Babar Azam, who has 48 wins to his name as the captain in T20Is.

Rohit started this tournament at 42 wins in 54 matches and since India have been unbeaten with seven victories on the trot, the Indian captain has broken Babar Azam's record in this tournament itself.

Most wins as captain in men's T20Is (including Super Over wins)

49 wins in 61 matches - Rohit Sharma (India)

48 wins in 85 matches - Babar Azam (Pakistan)
45 wins in 60 matches - Brian Masaba (Uganda)
44 wins in 71 matches - Eoin Morgan (England)
42 wins in 52 matches - Asghar Afghan (Afghanistan)
42 wins in 72 matches - MS Dhoni (India)
41 wins in 76 matches - Aaron Finch (Australia)

Rohit also became the fifth captain to reach 5,000-run mark in T20Is for India in international cricket after smashing a second consecutive half-century in the tournament as his 39-ball 57 laid the foundation for a big score for India on a tricky surface at the Providence Stadium in Guyana. 

Suryakumar Yadav played a good knock of 47 before Hardik Pandya and Axar Patel provided the final kick with cameos to take their side's total to 171, which proved to more than enough as Indian bowlers went all guns blazing on the surface, which came out of syllabus for the English batters. Axar Patel with three wickets was the star of the show while Jasprit Bumrah also took a couple of key wickets. India will now face South Africa in the final.

