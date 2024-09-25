Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to play in Kanpur after 7 years, here's how they've performed at Green Park

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma

Green Park Stadium in Kanpur will host the second Test match between India and Bangladesh starting September 27. The hosts are leading the series 1-0 and are the favourites to seal the series as well. Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will be making a comeback at the venue as the star duo will be turning up in a Test match here exactly after eight years.

India faced New Zealand at the Green Park Stadium and won the Test match by 197 runs. Kohli was the captain of the team then but he managed to score only 27 runs across two innings. Interestingly, Rohit used to bat at number six and he had amassed 35 and 68* in two innings of the Test. Playing at a venue after eight years in the format will certainly be like stepping into the unknown in terms of conditions and the surface.

Interestingly, India played a Test match in Kanpur in November 2021 but Rohit and Kohli were rested as the duo was involved in the T20 World Cup that took place in Australia. Ajinkya Rahane had stepped in to lead. Notably, seven players from that Test match are no longer a part of the team. For the unversed, Shreyas Iyer had tallied a total of 170 runs in two innings and won the player of the match award as well.

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were involved in an ODI played in Kanpur back in 2017. The duo had then displayed exemplary form with the bat notching up centuries. Rohit had scored 147 runs while Kohli mustered 113 as India posted 337 runs in their 50 overs and managed to win only by six runs with New Zealand also putting up a fight.

India squad: Rohit Sharma , Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant , Dhruv Jurel , R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, Yash Dayal.