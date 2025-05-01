Riyan Parag analyses Rajasthan's mistakes after defeat to Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025 Mumbai Indians defeated Rajasthan Royals by 100 runs in the ongoing IPL 2025. With that, Rajasthan's race to the playoffs has come to an end. After the match, Riyan Parag decoded Rajasthan's defeat.

Jaipur:

Mumbai Indians defeated Rajasthan Royals by 100 runs in the ongoing IPL 2025. It was their third-biggest win for Mumbai by runs in IPL history. The batters set the game for them, as both openers Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton scored a half-century each. After their dismissals, Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya stole the show, scoring 48 runs each off 23 balls as Mumbai posted 217 runs on the board in the first innings.

When it came to the chase, Mumbai bowlers blew away the RR batters. Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who scored a century in the previous match, departed for a duck while Yashasvi Jaiswal 13 runs off six balls. The middle order once again flopped for Rajasthan as Nitish Rana made 9, Riyan Parag 16, Dhruv Jurel 11 and Shimron Hetmyer failed to open his tally.

Rajasthan lost five wickets inside the powerplay and two more soon after that, and it eventually decided the fate of the game. After the match, RR stand-in captain Parag decoded the defeat, lauding MI for the way they had batted and mentioning the failure of the middle order. He also analysed that the team conceded more runs than they hoped for.

“We have to give credit to the way MI played. The way they batted, took the game a little deep, kept the 10 runs per over consistency and accelerated in the end. As far as our batting is concerned, it wasn't our day. 190-200 would have been ideal (to chase), but then Hardik and Surya bhai at the end really switched it up, we could have done a few things better but it is how it is,” Parag said in the post-match presentation.

We have been getting good starts but it is up to the middle order - myself, Dhruv, for us to step up when we lose wickets in the powerplay, but we still back ourselves, if another situation (like today) comes up then we will be up for it,” he added.