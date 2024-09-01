Rising stars Rajneesh Dadar, Money Grewal shares experience of working with stalwarts like Virat-Ishant

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Indian cricketers Money Grewal (L) and Rajneesh Dadar (R) with Samip Rajguru (C).

Playing with stalwarts like Virat Kohli and Ishant Sharma is the stuff of dreams for many. Working alongside them and learning from them is a thing which does not come easily.

Rising cricketers Rajneesh Dadar and Money Grewal, both of who are currently playing in the Delhi Premier League, have been fortunate to work alongside these stalwarts. The duo have impressed many with their talent and skills in the inaugural edition of the Delhi-based tournament.

The budding cricketers spoke exclusively to India TV and shared their journey and experiences of playing alongside the likes of Virat and Ishant. "I started my career as a U19 cricketer for Delhi before the COVID-19 pandemic hit. In 2023, I played U23 for Delhi and finished as the leading wicket-taker," Money Grewal tells India TV's Sports Editor Samip Rajguru in an exclusive interaction.

He narrated how he got into the Royal Challengers Bengaluru's set-up and worked as a net bowler with the franchise. "The selectors saw potential in me and sent me to the NCA for the emerging camp. I was also a part of RCB as their net bowler in the season gone by.

"I have bowled predominantly to Virat bhaiya and DK (Dinesh Karthik) bhaiya. I am still in touch with DK bhaiya. The experience of bowling to Virat bhaiya was amazing as he always challenged me to the core. When Virat bhaiya lauded me for my effort, it felt special," he added.

The rising pacer added that he has dismissed Virat in the nets. "I was able to beat and dismiss him (Virat) several times during the nets. Training with Dinesh Karthik was also amazing. He is someone who trains for every delivery whether it is death bowling, bouncers or something else. He practices hard and prepares for every match situation," he added.

Rajneesh, who has worked with the Delhi Capitals, also shared his journey and his experience in the Indian Premier League. "I started (my career) off by appearing for U19 and U16 trails. Despite giving my best, I was never shortlisted and always found myself among the standby players," Rajneesh said.

The pacer shared his experience of working in the nets. "At DC I shared the nets with Ishant Sharma who is one of India's greatest-ever pacers with more than 100 Test caps. I enquired him about bowling in T20 cricket," he said.

"I spoke to Ricky sir and Sourav sir about the importance of mindset. They urged me to focus on my game rather than thinking about the crowd and thinking too far ahead," he added.

Rajneesh looks up to Dale Steyn and Jasprit Bumrah as his idols. Hope to see him in the Blues soon.