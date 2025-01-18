Sunday, January 19, 2025
     
  5. Rishabh Pant set to be named Lucknow Super Giants captain ahead of IPL 2025 | Report

Lucknow Super Giants are reportedly set to announce Rishabh Pant as their new captain for the upcoming Indian Premier League 2025 season. Pant was signed for a record-breaking Rs 27 crore in the mega auction in November.

Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Published : Jan 18, 2025 23:43 IST, Updated : Jan 19, 2025 0:09 IST
Rishabh Pant is reportedly set to be named as the new captain of Lucknow Super Giants ahead of the Indian Premier League 2025. The Lucknow-based franchise spent a record-breaking Rs 27 crore to sign the star Indian wicketkeeper in the IPL 2025 mega auction in November last year. 

According to a report from ESPNCricinfo, the former Delhi Capitals skipper is set to lead the LSG in the IPL 2025. The Capitals were reluctant to promise Pant a leadership role after a poor show by the team in the IPL 2024. Pant was always a favourite to lead the Super Giants in the 18th edition of the cash-rich tournament after the franchise released former leaders KL Rahul and Krunal Pandya.

The 27-year-old Rishabh led Delhi Capitals in 43 IPL matches, winning 23 and losing 19 games as a captain. Delhi finished sixth in the points table with just seven wins in 14 games last season with Rishabh leading the scoring chart for his team with 446 runs at a strike rate of 155.40.

Meanwhile, Rishabh was preferred over the likes of captaincy contenders Aidem Markram, Nicholas Pooran and David Miller. Pooran, the former West Indies captain, was retained by LSG for Rs 21 crore but Pant's promotion suggests faith in the Indian player as team leader.

Lucknow Super Giants squad for IPL 2025

Nicholas Pooran, Ravi Bishnoi, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, Ayush Badoni, Rishabh Pant, David Miller, Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Avesh Khan, Abdul Samad, Aryan Juyal, Akash Deep, Himmat Singh, M Siddharth, Digvesh Singh, Shahbaz Ahmad, Akash Singh, Shamar Joseph (RTM), Prince Yadav, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Arshin Kulkarni, Matthew Breetzke.

