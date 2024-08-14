Rishabh Pant's Purani Dilli-6 to take on Badoni's South Delhi in DPL 2024 opener, Sports18 to telecast matches

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/IPL Rishabh Pant will be in action in the Delhi Premier League for Purani Dilli-6 alongside Ishant Sharma

Delhi Premier League (DPL) schedule was confirmed on Wednesday, August 14 three days before the first ball of the tournament is set to be bowled at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The six-team men's tournament is set to kick off on Saturday, August 17 with Rishabh Pant-starrer Purani Dilli-6 taking on Ayush Badoni's South Delhi Superstarz in the opener. Ishant Sharma and Lalit Yadav are also part of the Purani Dilli outfit alongside Rishabh Pant among big names.

The tournament will feature a total of 40 matches including 33 in the men's competition and seven in the women's competition. Apart from Purani Dilli-6 and South Delhi Superstarz, East Delhi Riders and Central Delhi Kings (Queens) are the other two sides to have women's teams while West Delhi Lions and North Delhi Strikers form the six-team men's competition.

DPL 2024 also confirmed Sports18 and JioCinema as TV and OTT broadcasters for the tournament which is set to run from August 17 to September 8.

Rohan Jaitley, President of the DDCA on DPL's partnership with Viacom18 said, "We are thrilled to partner with JioCinema and Sports18 for the inaugural season of the Delhi Premier League. These partnerships are pivotal in our mission to reach a wide audience and provide unparalleled access to the thrilling matches of the DPL. We are confident that this collaboration will elevate the viewing experience for cricket fans and contribute significantly to the league's success."

Full Schedule and Squads

Image Source : DELHI PREMIER LEAGUEDPL 2024 Schedule

Image Source : DELHI PREMIER LEAGUEDPL 2024 Squads

A few players including Pant, Harshit Rana (North Delhi Strikers) and Hrithik Shokeen (West Delhi Lions) will leave the tournament midway as they have been selected for the upcoming four-team Duleep Trophy starting September 5 in Anantpur and Bengaluru. However, the rest of the stars of Delhi cricket including Navdeep Saini, Anuj Rawat, Simarjeet Singh, Himmat Singh, Suyash Sharma and Dev Lakra among others will get to show their talent in front of a huge number of fans in the stadium and their homes.