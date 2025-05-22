Rishabh Pant responds to rumours of being released by LSG amid poor IPL 2025 Star Lucknow Super Giants skipper Rishabh Pant took to X and responded to rumours of him getting released by Lucknow Super Giants ahead of the upcoming IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026. Pant took to X to respond to the rumours.

New Delhi:

The ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025 ended quite poorly for Lucknow Super Giants. The side, despite roping in several big names, failed to qualify for the knockout stages of the competition. One of the most notable buys for Lucknow in the IPL 2025 mega auction was ace India wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant.

The side roped in Pant for a whopping 27 crore, making him the most expensive player in the history of the IPL. The side also named him captain, but throughout the season, Pant has been unable to go big.

In the 12 matches that Pant has played in the ongoing tournament so far, he has scored 135 runs to his name, maintaining an average of 12.27 runs. With subpar performances in the season so far, there have been rumours that Lucknow will be releasing Pant in the next season of the IPL in 2026.

Addressing the same rumours, Pant took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to shut down the rumours, asking for more credible news that does not push any agenda.

“I understand fake News gives more traction To content but let’s not build everything around it . Little sense and credible news will help more rather than making fake news with an agenda . Thanks, have a good day . Let’s be responsible and sensible about what we put out on social media,” Rishabh Pant posted on X.

It is worth noting that Lucknow Super Giants currently occupy seventh place in the IPL 2025 standings. The team has played 12 matches in the season so far, where they have won five games and lost the remaining seven games.

Out of the running for the playoffs, Lucknow has two games left in the group stages, and they will hope to end the tournament on a good note. They take on Gujarat Titans on May 22, and face Royal Challengers Bengaluru on May 27.