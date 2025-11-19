Rishabh Pant loses his spot in top 10 in latest ICC rankings after poor show in 1st Test vs South Africa India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant has lost his position in the top 10 in the latest ICC rankings for batters in Tests. He scored 29 runs across two innings and also had to lead India after Shubman Gill got injured due to a neck sprain while batting.

New Delhi:

India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant has lost his place in the top 10 in the latest ICC Test rankings for batters. He has slipped four places to 12th in the latest update after scoring only 29 runs across two innings in the first innings against South Africa at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. On the contrary, despite scoring only four runs before getting injured, India captain Shubman Gill has jumped up two places to 11th in the rankings.

As for Pant, he has 734 rating points to his name and has dropped out of the top 10 after a long time. However, he has a chance to regain lost ground in the second Test that will be played from November 22 (Saturday) at Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati.

Among other Indian batters, Yashasvi Jaiswal has also slipped two places to seventh in the rankings with 749 rating points. Jaiswal also didn't have a great time in the first Test as he registered scores of 12 and 0 in two innings. The southpaw is the only Indian batter in top 10 rankings now and could soon lose his place with the Ashes starting on November 21, unless he registers a big score in the second Test against South Africa.

Temba Bavuma rewarded for gritty knock in Kolkata

Meanwhile, South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma has climbed two places to fifth in the latest ICC Test rankings after playing a gritty 55-run knock off 136 balls in the second innings which helped South Africa stretch their lead from 63 to 123 runs on the third day. Bavuma boasts of 794 rating points now and is only 22 behind the fourth placed Steve Smith, who will lead Australia in the first Ashes Test in Perth.

