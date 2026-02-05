Rishabh Pant injury update: Star wicketkeeper reveals his fitness status and comeback from side strain issue Rishabh Pant has been sidelined ever since suffering a side strain in the build-up to the ODI series against New Zealand last month. The wicketkeeper batter has opened up on his fitness and his comeback from the injury.

New Delhi:

India wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant has opened up on his fitness status as he eyes a return to competitive cricket. The 28-year-old had suffered a right-sided internal oblique muscle tear during a practice session ahead of the ODI series against New Zealand last month.

Speaking on his fitness, the wicketkeeper batter confirmed that he is recovering well and is hopeful of returning to competitive cricket soon. Pant is undergoing rehabilitation at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.

"My fitness is getting better day by day. I am working hard at the Centre of Excellence, and I think I’m going to be back on the field soon," Pant said on the sidelines of the World Pickleball League.

Pant speaks on the importance of being connected with the sport

The 28-year-old highlighted the importance of staying mentally connected to the sport during long injury layoffs, adding that his love for cricket and the support around him have played a key role in his recovery.

"When I am injured, what keeps me close to the game is my love for it and the support from the people around me," he said. The wicketkeeper batter also stressed the need for constant growth as a professional cricketer. "As a cricketer, you always have to keep adding to your game. I need to keep looking to improve every aspect of my overall gameplay," he added.

Pant opens up on what comebacks teach him

Reflecting on the multiple comebacks in his career, Pant said time away from the field has given him a fresh perspective on both cricket and life, though he admitted that missing top-level competition is the toughest part of being injured.

"Every comeback has taught me something about life - gratitude, how you see things around you, and committing to what truly makes you happy. When I am injured, what I miss the most is really enjoying the game at the highest level. That’s something I truly miss," he signed off.