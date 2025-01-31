India's predicted playing XI for 4th T20I vs England, Rinku Singh to make comeback?

Friday, January 31, 2025
     
The India vs England T20I series is getting exciting with every match and the fourth T20I is set to be played today at the MCA Stadium in Pune. After losing the third T20I, the hosts are expected to make a couple of changes to their line-up.

Edited By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar New Delhi Published : Jan 31, 2025 13:44 IST, Updated : Jan 31, 2025 13:44 IST
IND vs ENG
Image Source : GETTY Team India

The fourth T20I of the five-match series between India and England is set to be played today at the MCA Stadium in Pune. The visitors stayed alive with a terrific show in the previous game defending 171 runs. However, they are still 1-2 behind in the series and would need to win this game to take into the decider. Meanwhile, India would be looking to seal the series in Pune itself by making it 3-1. After losing the previous game, they are likely to make a couple of changes to their playing XI.

Rinku Singh is fit and ready to make a comeback. This was confirmed by India's assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate and the left-hander should slot back into the playing XI. Dhruv Jurel might have to make way for him after batting at eight in the previous outing. India played as many as five spinners in the last game resting Arshdeep Singh and the lead pacer might return at the expense of one of them.

Washington Sundar or Ravi Bisnoi are likely to sit out as the surface in Pune has something in it for the fast bowler early on. Moreover, the venue is a high-scoring one with both teams expected to cross the 200-run mark. As far as the other players in the team are concerned, Sanju Samson could be under pressure after three failures. He has been dismissed by Jofra Archer in all matches so far and would be eager to notch up a big score in the rest of the two matches.

Varun Chakaravarthy has been terrific so far while Mohammed Shami pulled up well in his comeback game in Rajkot. Even though he didn't pick up a wicket, the rhythm seemed good and ahead of the ODI series, the management might try him for one more game.

India's predicted XI for the 4th T20I vs England: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (WK), Suryakumar Yadav (C), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar/Ravi Bishnoi, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy

