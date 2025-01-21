Rinku Singh gifts high end sports bike to father, video of his ride goes viral: WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : JOHNS/X, GETTY Rinku Singh (Left) and Khanchand Singh (Right)

Flamboyant India cricketer Rinku Singh has gifted a fancy sports bike - Kawasaki Ninja 400 to his father Khanchand Singh. The bike is valued at over INR 5 lakh in the Indian market. A video of his father driving the bike has gone viral on social media and has warmed the hearts of millions of fans.

The family has gone through immense financial struggle as Rinku was once advised to quit the sport and work as a sweeper. He did that for a brief while before hitting the practice again. Soon after that, the 27-year-old broke into the Uttar Pradesh squad for List A cricket and after a few years, Rinku signed for Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League.

His life however changed after joining Kolkata Knight Riders. Despite heavy backing from the team management, Rinku wasn’t getting enough opportunities to prove his value with the bat in the middle early on. Finally, in 2023, the Aligarh-born cricketer had his breakthrough year, scoring 474 runs in 14 matches and finishing as KKR’s leading run-scorer in the season.

After such a terrific season, the cricketer was called up to the India squad. He was close to featuring in the T20 World Cup in 2024 but Shivam Dube was picked ahead of him. However, he has been a consistent performer in the shortest format and has got back into the squad and will be key for the national team in the upcoming three-match series against England, starting January 22 at iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Meanwhile, Rinku is also reported to be getting engaged to Priya Saroj, daughter of Samajwadi Party MP Tufani Saroj of Kerakat. The cricketer however hasn’t spoken on the matter. Tufani, on the other hand, has confirmed the development, stating that there have been talks of their marriage as both Rinku and Priya ‘have known each other for over a year now’.