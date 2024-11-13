Ricky Ponting feels 1st Test in 'bouncy' Perth ideally sets up Border-Gavaskar Trophy for Australia

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Ricky Ponting.

Cricketer-turned-commentator Ricky Ponting feels that the start of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at the Optus Stadium in Perth will work as a head start in favour of Australia.

There is a reason why the former Australia captain has formed such an opinion. Notably, the head curator of Western Australia (WA), Isaac McDonald has made it clear that the strip for the Perth Test will be spicy.

"This is Australia, this is Perth... I'm setting ourselves up for really good pace, really good bounce and really good carry," WA Cricket head curator Isaac McDonald told ESPNcricinfo.

Therefore the Indian batters who are coming into the series after playing on raging turners at home are going to find themselves in unfamiliar territory all of a sudden.

“(It’s a) great place for the series to start in Perth on a fast bouncy wicket that the Indians won’t particularly like, so it’s ideally set up for the Australians to play well,” Ponting told Channel 7.

Ricky Ponting not concerned about Australia's ageing players

Ponting also said that he is not concerned about some of the senior players in the Australian side as "they are all playing really well".

“There are a lot of players in the side over 30. Some of those players are playing their absolute best cricket right now (though),” he said.

“The time is going to come when they have to bring someone new and fresh into the side. Obviously, when Cameron Green is there, you have a newer, younger fresher feel about (the team) ... and McSweeney looks like he’s got the game that’s well equipped to handle Test level.

“(But I’m not concerned about the Australians’ age) because they’re all playing really well.”