Ricky Ponting expects 'even contest' as India and Australia prepare for arm-wrestle at Gabba in Brisbane

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Ricky Ponting shares a moment with Rohit Sharma and Harbhajan Singh.

The eagerly awaited edition of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy has got off to a bang with India and Australia matching each other punch for punch in the first two Tests. The series is levelled at 1-1 as the hosts and the tourists take to the Gabba in Brisbane for the third Test.

Ricky Ponting feels that the game in Brisbane will be "more even" than the two matches played in the series so far and backed Australia to win it.

“It's really hard to say what to expect after the way the first two games have gone,” Ponting said on The ICC Review.

“I mean, they've just been complete blowouts either way. So you don't really know what to expect.

“I've got a feeling it'll be a bit more even contest than the first couple of games. I still think Australia will win.”

The former Australia captain also mentioned that the pitch at the Gabba might favour the bowlers (pacers) "for the first couple of days of the game". He said that India need to bring their 'A' game to the table after the ten-wicket thrashing at the Adelaide Oval.

“Generally the team that wins the toss in Brisbane will bat first and try and bat well in the first couple of days and then wait for the wicket to start offering a bit more to the bowlers later in the game,” Ponting said. “That's generally the way that teams play there.

“Australia, if (Josh) Hazlewood is not fit, will be unchanged. India have got a little bit to think about. Who do I think will dominate up there? Look, it'll probably be a bowler-friendly pitch again for the first couple of days of the game.

“There's normally eight or 10mm of grass on that wicket at the Gabba. If it's cloudy and overcast, then the bowlers are going to be licking their lips early in the game and the batsmen are going to have to work really hard for their runs.

“I'll back recent form up there. India have got a good record. Going through history, I think Australia only lost twice there in about 40 years. So, I'll back Australia to win at the Gabba.”