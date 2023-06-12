Monday, June 12, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Report: Two senior cricketers set to get dropped after flop show in WTC Final

Report: Two senior cricketers set to get dropped after flop show in WTC Final

India suffered a disappointing 209-run defeat against Australia in the World Test Championship final on June 11.

Sumeet Kavthale Written By: Sumeet Kavthale New Delhi Updated on: June 12, 2023 18:59 IST
India squad in WTC Final
Image Source : GETTY India squad in WTC Final

India's embarrassing loss against Australia in the ICC World Test Championship final on June 11 is set to cost two senior players a spot in the team when India travel to West Indies next month. According to a report from PTI, the veteran batter Cheteshwar Pujara and pacer Umesh Yadav are unlikely to make the Test squad on the West Indies tour. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Mukesh Kumar are in contention to replace the experienced duo after consistently impressive performances in Ranji Trophy. 

India's tour of West Indies 2023 starts with two Tests on July 12 and follows by three ODIs and five T20Is. The Indian team is not scheduled to play red-ball cricket till December this year, so, the selection committee and national team head coach Rahul Dravid are looking at future options. 

Pujara, 35, has scored over 7000 runs in Test cricket but managed to score just 41 runs across two innings in WTC final 2023. Meanwhile, Umesh Yadav picked up only two wickets, both in the second innings. According to a former national selector, Devang Gandhi called for a balance of youth and experience in the Test team and said Yashasvi Jaiswal is ready for international cricket.

"You need to strike a balance. Selection is a process of elimination but you need that blend of youth and experience. The idea should be long-term and you have to look at two- year cycle now. I believe Yashasvi Jaiswal is ready for international cricket. He has scored double hundreds in Ranji, Irani and Duleep Trophy. Looks solid in terms of temperament and could be groomed while being given enough chances to grow," former national selector Devang Gandhi told PTI.

Another former national selector, who refused to be quoted, said that Umesh Yadav is in the final stages of his career and added that Mukesh Kumar is the only in-form bowler to replace the veteran.

Related Stories
Tendulkar, Sehwag ask tough questions from India over exclusion of Ravi Ashwin in WTC Final

Tendulkar, Sehwag ask tough questions from India over exclusion of Ravi Ashwin in WTC Final

Shubman Gill and team India punished by ICC after WTC Final 2023 at The Oval

Shubman Gill and team India punished by ICC after WTC Final 2023 at The Oval

'Other 10 were not playing' - Harbhajan Singh reacts as fan credits MS Dhoni alone for 2007 WC win

'Other 10 were not playing' - Harbhajan Singh reacts as fan credits MS Dhoni alone for 2007 WC win

"Look, Umesh is at the business end of his career but with no A tour programme, you don't know who all are ready. There was a time we had Mayank Agarwal, Rishabh Pant, Hanuma Vihari, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini ready through consistent A tours and shadow series. Now you don't know. I presume only form bowler is Mukesh Kumar but he is a seamer and not an express pacer," the selector said.

Latest Cricket News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Top News

Related Cricket News

Latest News