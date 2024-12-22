Renuka Singh, Smriti Mandhana lead India to record-breaking win against West Indies in ODI series opener

Indian players delivered a stunning all-round display to register a huge 211-run win in the first ODI game against West Indies on Sunday, December 22. The star batter Smriti Mandhana scored 91 to help India post a big total of 314 and then the medium fast-bowler Renuka Singh picked her maiden five-wicket haul to bundle out West Indies to 103.
After an impressive show to take the T20I series by 2-1, the Women in Blue continued their dominant record against the Caribbean side with a memorable win in the ODI series opener. Mandhana continued her red-hot form by scoring her fifth consecutive 50+ score in international cricket to help India register their biggest-ever win in women's ODIs against a full-time member nation.
Captain Harmanpreet Kaur returned from her minor leg injury and handed a debut to young Delhi opener Pratika Rawal who opened with Mandhana and gave India a sensational start. The right-handed batter scored 40 runs off 69 balls to enjoy a successful debut.
Indian batters faced no trouble scoring runs throughout their innings after being forced to bat first. Mandhana top-scored with 91 off 102 balls as she was dismissed in her 90s for the record-equalling fourth time in women's ODIs.
Harleen Deol and Harmanpreet also contributed with crucial knocks while Richa Ghosh and Jemimah Rodrigues played quick cameos in the closing stages. The 20-year-old left-arm spinner Zaida James picked her first five-wicket haul in international cricket but the senior bowlers struggled to contain India's free-scoring batting attack.
India's biggest win in women's ODIs by margin of runs
- 249 runs vs Ireland, 2017
- 211 runs vs West Indies, 2024
- 207 runs vs Pakistan, 2008
- 193 runs vs Pakistan, 2005
India Women Playing XI: Smriti Mandhana, Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Saima Thakor, Titas Sadhu, Priya Mishra, Renuka Thakur Singh.
West Indies Women Playing XI: Hayley Matthews (c), Qiana Joseph, Shemaine Campbelle (wk), Deandra Dottin, Rashada Williams, Zaida James, Shabika Gajnabi, Aaliyah Alleyne, Shamilia Connell, Afy Fletcher, Karishma Ramharack.