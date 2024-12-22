Renuka Singh, Smriti Mandhana lead India to record-breaking win against West Indies in ODI series opener

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/X India women's cricket team against West Indies in Vadodara on December 22, 2024

Indian players delivered a stunning all-round display to register a huge 211-run win in the first ODI game against West Indies on Sunday, December 22. The star batter Smriti Mandhana scored 91 to help India post a big total of 314 and then the medium fast-bowler Renuka Singh picked her maiden five-wicket haul to bundle out West Indies to 103.

After an impressive show to take the T20I series by 2-1, the Women in Blue continued their dominant record against the Caribbean side with a memorable win in the ODI series opener. Mandhana continued her red-hot form by scoring her fifth consecutive 50+ score in international cricket to help India register their biggest-ever win in women's ODIs against a full-time member nation.

Captain Harmanpreet Kaur returned from her minor leg injury and handed a debut to young Delhi opener Pratika Rawal who opened with Mandhana and gave India a sensational start. The right-handed batter scored 40 runs off 69 balls to enjoy a successful debut.

Indian batters faced no trouble scoring runs throughout their innings after being forced to bat first. Mandhana top-scored with 91 off 102 balls as she was dismissed in her 90s for the record-equalling fourth time in women's ODIs.

Harleen Deol and Harmanpreet also contributed with crucial knocks while Richa Ghosh and Jemimah Rodrigues played quick cameos in the closing stages. The 20-year-old left-arm spinner Zaida James picked her first five-wicket haul in international cricket but the senior bowlers struggled to contain India's free-scoring batting attack.

India's biggest win in women's ODIs by margin of runs

249 runs vs Ireland, 2017 211 runs vs West Indies, 2024 207 runs vs Pakistan, 2008 193 runs vs Pakistan, 2005

India Women Playing XI: Smriti Mandhana, Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Saima Thakor, Titas Sadhu, Priya Mishra, Renuka Thakur Singh.

West Indies Women Playing XI: Hayley Matthews (c), Qiana Joseph, Shemaine Campbelle (wk), Deandra Dottin, Rashada Williams, Zaida James, Shabika Gajnabi, Aaliyah Alleyne, Shamilia Connell, Afy Fletcher, Karishma Ramharack.