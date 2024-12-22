Sunday, December 22, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Renuka Singh, Smriti Mandhana lead India to record-breaking win against West Indies in ODI series opener

Renuka Singh, Smriti Mandhana lead India to record-breaking win against West Indies in ODI series opener

In-form opener Smriti Mandhana top-scored with 91 off 102 balls and Harleen Deol added 44 to help the India women's cricket team post their second-highest ODI total at home in the first game against West Indies in Vadodara.

Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Published : Dec 22, 2024 19:18 IST, Updated : Dec 22, 2024 19:50 IST
India women cricket team
Image Source : BCCI/X India women's cricket team against West Indies in Vadodara on December 22, 2024

Indian players delivered a stunning all-round display to register a huge 211-run win in the first ODI game against West Indies on Sunday, December 22. The star batter Smriti Mandhana scored 91 to help India post a big total of 314 and then the medium fast-bowler Renuka Singh picked her maiden five-wicket haul to bundle out West Indies to 103.

After an impressive show to take the T20I series by 2-1, the Women in Blue continued their dominant record against the Caribbean side with a memorable win in the ODI series opener. Mandhana continued her red-hot form by scoring her fifth consecutive 50+ score in international cricket to help India register their biggest-ever win in women's ODIs against a full-time member nation. 

Captain Harmanpreet Kaur returned from her minor leg injury and handed a debut to young Delhi opener Pratika Rawal who opened with Mandhana and gave India a sensational start. The right-handed batter scored 40 runs off 69 balls to enjoy a successful debut. 

Indian batters faced no trouble scoring runs throughout their innings after being forced to bat first. Mandhana top-scored with 91 off 102 balls as she was dismissed in her 90s for the record-equalling fourth time in women's ODIs.

Harleen Deol and Harmanpreet also contributed with crucial knocks while Richa Ghosh and Jemimah Rodrigues played quick cameos in the closing stages. The 20-year-old left-arm spinner Zaida James picked her first five-wicket haul in international cricket but the senior bowlers struggled to contain India's free-scoring batting attack.

India's biggest win in women's ODIs by margin of runs

Related Stories
IND-W vs WI-W 1st ODI Live: Renuka Singh's maiden 5-fer leads India women to record-breaking win

IND-W vs WI-W 1st ODI Live: Renuka Singh's maiden 5-fer leads India women to record-breaking win

Joe Root returns, no Ben Stokes as England announce squads for Champions Trophy and India tour

Joe Root returns, no Ben Stokes as England announce squads for Champions Trophy and India tour

Smriti Mandhana creates world record in women's internationals with fifth consecutive 50-plus score

Smriti Mandhana creates world record in women's internationals with fifth consecutive 50-plus score

  1. 249 runs vs Ireland, 2017
  2. 211 runs vs West Indies, 2024
  3. 207 runs vs Pakistan, 2008
  4. 193 runs vs Pakistan, 2005

India Women Playing XI: Smriti Mandhana, Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Saima Thakor, Titas Sadhu, Priya Mishra, Renuka Thakur Singh.

West Indies Women Playing XI: Hayley Matthews (c), Qiana Joseph, Shemaine Campbelle (wk), Deandra Dottin, Rashada Williams, Zaida James, Shabika Gajnabi, Aaliyah Alleyne, Shamilia Connell, Afy Fletcher, Karishma Ramharack.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement