Removing Virat Kohli from captaincy will destroy culture of Indian team: Brad Hogg

Former Australia tweaker Brad Hogg has said that stripping Virat Kohli of captaincy would destroy the culture of the Indian team. In Kohli's absence and India's underwhelming batting show in the first Test, the Indian side, led by stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane, scripted a remarkable comeback to clinch the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

After Rahane's brilliant show in Australia, many fans backed the Mumbaikar to don the skipper's hat, at least in the longest format of the game. Hogg, however, believes that Kohli leads from the front and Rahane should stick being his deputy. Rahane is unbeaten five Tests as the Indian captain, winning four and drawing one game.

"He (Virat Kohli) bats better when he is the captain. I think if you change it, it would destroy the culture of that Indian team. It might affect Kohli's batting. He wouldn't want it to happen, but it will happen," said Hogg on his YouTube channel.

"Yes, Ajinkya Rahane has done a fantastic job in the last three Test matches in Australia. He is cool, calm, collective. He is quite decisive, and he doesn't get agitated. He is a fantastic leader. But I will leave him as vice-captain because I think Virat Kohli leads from the front," Hogg further said.

Kohli is set to make a return to the field with the four-Test series against England. After his paternity leave, Kohli will be leading India in the first Test, scheduled to start from February 5 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Along with Kohli, Hardik Pandya and Ishant Sharma will also be returning to the Test set-up. Hardik last played a Test match for India in the England tour of 2018. Prolonged back injuries have kept him out of the Test squad.