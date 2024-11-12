Reece Topley fined for smashing chair after getting injured during first T20I against West Indies

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Reece Topley

England fast bowler Reece Topley has been fined 15 percent of his match fee by the ICC for smashing the chair in anger after suffering yet another injury setback during the first T20I against West Indies. Topley jarred his right knee in his delivery stride during the series opener at Kensington Oval in Barbados.

He attempted to continue to bowl after that but couldn't bowl more than a delivery and walked off in frustration. The latest setback for him is another addition to his career filled with injuries. Understandably, the 30-year-old was frustrated and as he walked towards the pavilion, he picked up a chair and smashed on the staircase handrail.

Topley had swiped the chair out of his path after leaving the field during the ODI World Cup clash last year at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. He got away with his actions then but this time ICC took note of it and fined him accordingly. Coming back to his injury, its severity is not yet known but he missed the second T20I in Barbados which England won by seven wickets with their skipper Jos Buttler returning to form.

As far as his punishment is concerned, he was found guilty of Level 1 breach of the ICC Code of Conduct with Article 2.2 which reads "abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during an International Match." Topley admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by the ICC Match Referee Richie Richardson.

Apart from the fine, one demerit point has been added to Reece Topley's disciplinary record. If a player reaches four or more demerit points within the 24-month period, they are converted to suspension points and in turn, the player is banned.