RCBW vs DCW, WPL 2023: Delhi edge past Bangalore in Navi Mumbai as Mandhana's side remains winless

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi defeat Bangalore

RCBW vs DCW, WPL 2023: Delhi Capitals on Monday defeated the Royal Challengers Bangalore side in a thrilling contest at the Navi Mumbai. Meg Lanning's team outplayed Smriti Mandhana and co. at the DY Patil Stadium as they registered a 6-wicket win to secure their fourth win of the tournament. Meanwhile, Smriti Mandhana's Bangalore go winless after this match too as they failed to defend the 150-run total.

Capitals were good on another day. They restricted the Challengers to 150 before the batters completed the tense chase in the final over. As the match went down the wire, Marizanne Kapp and Jess Jonassen held their nerves to take the Capitals home. They notched up a 45-run stand for the 5th wicket.

Opting to bowl first, the Capitals got off to a great start by bowling the maiden over. They held the RCB openers and got the wicket of Mandhana early. Shikha Pandey accounted for both the openers as she removed Devine after Mandhana. Ellyse Perry found it hard going and was not able to strike even at 100. But once she found Richa Ghosh besides her, the duo went all guns blazing. Being 50/2 after 10 overs, Bangalore got big overs from the 15th as they raced past the 100-run mark. But as Bangalore were eyeing a 160+ total, they were hit with a blow as Pandey got Ghosh. Riding on Perry's 67 from 52 and Ghosh's 37 from 16 balls, Bangalore finished at 150/4.

The Capitals also did not get a good start as Megan Schutt got the wicket of Shafali Verma on the second ball of the innings as she got dismissed for a golden duck. Alice Capsey hit some shots round the park to get Capitals to move but she fell in the fifth over when the score read 45. As Lanning departed, the match took a twist but Marizanne Kapp stood tall even after Jemimah Rodrigues' wicket. She and Jess Jonassen held their nerves well when 24 were needed off 18 balls. Kapp and Jonassen found crucial boundaries in the final overs to help Delhi reach home with two balls to spare. With this loss, Bangalore's top three hopes might well be over as they remain winless in five matches. Delhi have now won 4 of their 5 games.

Delhi Capitals Playing XI:

Meg Lanning (c), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Jess Jonassen, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Tara Norris

Royal Challengers Bangalore Playing XI:

Smriti Mandhana (c), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Richa Ghosh (wk), Shreyanka Patil, Disha Kasat, Megan Schutt, Asha Shobana, Renuka Thakur Singh, Preeti Bose

Latest Cricket News