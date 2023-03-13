RCBW vs DCW Live Cricket Score, WPL 2023: Delhi win toss, opt to bowl

It's a rematch between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals in the Women's Premier League 2023. A winless RCBW searching for their first win of the tournament as a strong Delhi Capitals side await them at the DY Patil Sports Academy. Hello and Welcome to the Live coverage of the RCBW vs DCW match, I am Varun Malik, welcoming you to this space. Smriti Mandhana's RCBW vs Meg Lanning's DCW are having two contrasting campaigns so far. While DCW have won 3 of their 4 games, RCBW are winless after 4 outings. Their place for the top three finish is also under a big cloud and would need victories straight away from anywhere to stay in any contention. The toss coming at 7, stay tuned as we walk across this action from Navi Mumbai.