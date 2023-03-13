RCBW vs DCW Live Cricket Score, WPL 2023: Delhi win toss, opt to bowl
Meg Lanning has won the toss and DCW will be bowling first.
1. Won against RCBW by 60 runs.
2. Won against UPW by 42 runs.
3. Lost to MIW by 8 wickets.
4. Won against GGW by 10 wickets.
1. Lost to DCW by 60 runs
2. Lost to MIW by 9 wickets
3. Lost to GGW by 11 runs
4. Lost to UPW by 10 wickets
It's a rematch between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals in the Women's Premier League 2023. A winless RCBW searching for their first win of the tournament as a strong Delhi Capitals side await them at the DY Patil Sports Academy. Hello and Welcome to the Live coverage of the RCBW vs DCW match, I am Varun Malik, welcoming you to this space. Smriti Mandhana's RCBW vs Meg Lanning's DCW are having two contrasting campaigns so far. While DCW have won 3 of their 4 games, RCBW are winless after 4 outings. Their place for the top three finish is also under a big cloud and would need victories straight away from anywhere to stay in any contention. The toss coming at 7, stay tuned as we walk across this action from Navi Mumbai.
