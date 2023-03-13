Monday, March 13, 2023
     
RCBW vs DCW Live Cricket Score, WPL 2023: Delhi win toss, opt to bowl

RCBW vs DCW Live Cricket Score, WPL 2023: A winless Royal Challengers Bangalore search for their first win of the tournament as they face a strong side of the Delhi Capitals. The two lock horns at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai.

Varun Malik Written By: Varun Malik New Delhi Updated on: March 13, 2023 19:05 IST
Live updates :RCBW vs DCW WPL 2023, Latest Updates

  • Mar 13, 2023 7:05 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    DCW to bowl

    Meg Lanning has won the toss and DCW will be bowling first. 

  • Mar 13, 2023 6:56 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    DCW's past 4 results

    1. Won against RCBW by 60 runs.

    2. Won against UPW by 42 runs.

    3. Lost to MIW by 8 wickets.

    4. Won against GGW by 10 wickets.

     

  • Mar 13, 2023 6:53 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    RCBW's past 4 results

    1. Lost to DCW by 60 runs

    2. Lost to MIW by 9 wickets

    3. Lost to GGW by 11 runs

    4. Lost to UPW by 10 wickets

  • Mar 13, 2023 6:32 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    RCB face DC

    It's a rematch between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals in the Women's Premier League 2023. A winless RCBW searching for their first win of the tournament as a strong Delhi Capitals side await them at the DY Patil Sports Academy. Hello and Welcome to the Live coverage of the RCBW vs DCW match, I am Varun Malik, welcoming you to this space. Smriti Mandhana's RCBW vs Meg Lanning's DCW are having two contrasting campaigns so far. While DCW have won 3 of their 4 games, RCBW are winless after 4 outings. Their place for the top three finish is also under a big cloud and would need victories straight away from anywhere to stay in any contention. The toss coming at 7, stay tuned as we walk across this action from Navi Mumbai.

