Monday, April 10, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. RCB vs LSG: KL Rahul, Harshal Patel, Nicholas Pooran on the verge of major milestone

RCB vs LSG: KL Rahul, Harshal Patel, Nicholas Pooran on the verge of major milestone

Here's a list of records that can be created or broken in the RCB vs LSG game in IPL 2023 on Monday.

Aditya Kukalyekar Written By: Aditya Kukalyekar New Delhi Updated on: April 10, 2023 13:51 IST
IPL, IPL 2023
Image Source : PTI KL Rahul is on the verge of two milestones.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will lock horns against each other in the 15th match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season. While RCB suffered defeat at the hands of KKR in their previous encounter, LSG are coming off a comfortable win over SRH at home in their last outing. RCB will be keen on continuing their winning run against LSG having won both their matches against them in IPL 2022. Moreover, Faf du Plessis and his men are playing in front of their home crowd which will boost the players to up their performance.

Meanwhile, certain players are on the verge of some major milestones as well. They will be looking to achieve those feats in this game and also help their respective team win this encounter.

Here's the list of milestones that can be achieved in today IPL match:

KL Rahul is only 48 runs away from completing 4000 runs in his IPL career. He has currently scored 3952 runs in 113 IPL matches at an average of 47 and a strike-rate of 135.5.

The LSG skipper is also 11 maximums away from completing 300 sixes in T20 cricket.

Nicholas Pooran is only nine runs short of 1000 runs in IPL. So far he has amassed 991 runs in 50 matches at a brilliant strike rate of 152.9.

Kyle Mayers needs only 8 runs to complete 2000 runs in T20 cricket. 

Related Stories
What is KKR batter Rinku Singh's salary in IPL 2023?

What is KKR batter Rinku Singh's salary in IPL 2023?

SRH owner Kaviya Maran's reaction to cameraman showing her on screen goes viral

SRH owner Kaviya Maran's reaction to cameraman showing her on screen goes viral

RCB vs LSG IPL 2023, Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch the 15th match on TV, online?

RCB vs LSG IPL 2023, Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch the 15th match on TV, online?

Deepak Hooda of LSG is only 52 runs away from reaching 3000 runs in all T20 cricket.

Harshal Patel of RCB needs only one scalp from complete 100 wickets in IPL. 

Amit Mishra, LSG leg-spinner, has 168 wickets to his name in his illustrious IPL career so far. He needs only three wickets to surpass Lasith Malinga and become the third highest wicket-taker in the history of IPL.

Dinesh Karthik of RCB is only 50 runs away from completing 7000 runs in his T20 career.

Latest Cricket News

IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Top News

Related Cricket News

Latest News