RCB vs LSG: KL Rahul, Harshal Patel, Nicholas Pooran on the verge of major milestone

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will lock horns against each other in the 15th match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season. While RCB suffered defeat at the hands of KKR in their previous encounter, LSG are coming off a comfortable win over SRH at home in their last outing. RCB will be keen on continuing their winning run against LSG having won both their matches against them in IPL 2022. Moreover, Faf du Plessis and his men are playing in front of their home crowd which will boost the players to up their performance.

Meanwhile, certain players are on the verge of some major milestones as well. They will be looking to achieve those feats in this game and also help their respective team win this encounter.

Here's the list of milestones that can be achieved in today IPL match:

KL Rahul is only 48 runs away from completing 4000 runs in his IPL career. He has currently scored 3952 runs in 113 IPL matches at an average of 47 and a strike-rate of 135.5.

The LSG skipper is also 11 maximums away from completing 300 sixes in T20 cricket.

Nicholas Pooran is only nine runs short of 1000 runs in IPL. So far he has amassed 991 runs in 50 matches at a brilliant strike rate of 152.9.

Kyle Mayers needs only 8 runs to complete 2000 runs in T20 cricket.

Deepak Hooda of LSG is only 52 runs away from reaching 3000 runs in all T20 cricket.

Harshal Patel of RCB needs only one scalp from complete 100 wickets in IPL.

Amit Mishra, LSG leg-spinner, has 168 wickets to his name in his illustrious IPL career so far. He needs only three wickets to surpass Lasith Malinga and become the third highest wicket-taker in the history of IPL.

Dinesh Karthik of RCB is only 50 runs away from completing 7000 runs in his T20 career.

