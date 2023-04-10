RCB vs LSG: Lucknow Super Giants clinch heart-stopper to register their highest chase in IPL

Follow us on Image Source : PTI LSG beat RCB

RCB vs LSG: KL Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants clinched a heart-stopper against Faf du Plessis' Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 15th match of IPL. LSG held their nerves in a thrilling encounter against RCB as they chased down their highest total in IPL history by 1 wicket on the final ball.

Bangalore scored 212 in the first innings on the back of some firepower by their top three. LSG then replied back heavily with Pooran, Stoinis and the tail starring for them.

RCB made a brilliant start on the back of Virat Kohli's firepower. Meanwhile, after Kohli departed, du Plessis took charge as he smoked fire in the game. Bishnoi came to bowl his final over in the 15th over and was taken to the cleaners by Maxwell and du Plessis. Meanwhile, he pitched one short and du Plessis timed the ball to perfection from the middle of his bat.

Bangalore made a thumping start with Kohli and Faf du Plessis' show. Kohli was at his best yet against as the former RCB skipper hit his second consecutive fifty in the tournament. He made 82 in the first game against MI and scored 61 in their third game. Meanwhile, Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell were spitting fire against the LSG bowlers as both of them smashed over 50 runs. The trio hit fifty plus scores in the match as Bangalore at 212 in the first innings. Before this match, RCB had one win in two games, while LSG had two in three.

