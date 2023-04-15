RCB vs DC: Pitch Report to Records - Here's everything to know about Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore

Saturday, April 15, 2023
     
RCB vs DC: The average 1st innings total in T20 match at this venue is 135. It decreases to 130 runs in the 2nd innings.

Aditya Kukalyekar New Delhi Updated on: April 15, 2023 13:38 IST
Faf du Plessis, IPL, IPL 2023
Image Source : BCCI Faf du Plessis

Royal Challengers Bangalore will lock horns against Delhi Capitals at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore today. RCB are playing their third home game of the season having won and lost one each before. DC, on the other hand, have struggled with no wins to show in four matches so far. Before all the action begins, here is everything you need to know about the venue of the match - Eden Gardens, Kolkata

​Pitch Report - RCB vs DC

The average first innings total in a T20 match at this venue in 135. But in this IPL season, high scores are being witnessed with LSG even chasing 213 runs in the previous game played at the venue. Hence, the batters will rule the roost yet again at the venue.

Will Toss Matter?

Yes. Winning the toss and bowling first could be the way to go. Having said that, it is an afternoon game and that might lead the captains opting to bat first after winning the toss.

Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore - The Numbers Game 

Basic T20I Stats 

  • Total matches: 16
  • Matches won batting first: 6
  • Matches won bowling first: 9

Average T20 Stats

  • Average 1st Innings scores: 135
  • Average 2nd Innings scores: 130

Score Stats for T20 matches

  • Highest total recorded - 202/6 (20 Ov) by IND vs ENG
  • Lowest total recorded - 99/10 (19.3 Ov) by RSAW vs NZW
  • Highest score chased - 194/3 (19.4 Ov) by AUS vs IND
  • Lowest score defended - 114/7 (20 Ov) by SLW vs RSAW

Full Squads -

Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad:

Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammad Siraj, Faf du Plessis, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Shahbaz Ahmed, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Josh Hazlewood, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Karn Sharma, Siddharth Kaul, David Willey, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma,  Manoj Bhandage, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Sonu Yadav, Michael Bracewell, Wayne Parnell, Vijaykumar Vyashak. 

Delhi Capitals Squad:

Axar Patel, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Sarfaraz Khan, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Mustafizur Rahman, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Chetan Sakariya, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Rovman Powell, Pravin Dubey, Lungi Ngidi, Vicky Ostwal, Aman Khan, Phil Salt, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Manish Pandey, Rilee Rossouw, Abhishek Porel

