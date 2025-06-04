RCB victory parade to start at 5 PM after felicitation ceremony at Vidhan Soudha Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) victory parade will start at 5 PM IST today from Vidhan Soudha, where they will be felicitated by the Karnataka Chief Minister. RCB confirmed the development on its official Instagram handle, urging fans to follow the guidelines.

Bengaluru:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have confirmed that the victory parade of the IPL 2025 winning team will happen today at 5 PM. The team, after winning the IPL in Ahmedabad on Tuesday (June 3), departed in the morning today and reached the Old HAL Airport in Bengaluru in the afternoon. The fans have already flocked the streets of the Garden City and the team witnessed a massive welcome home.

Earlier, the Bengaluru Police denied the open bus parade due to traffic congestion fears in the city. However, the RCB has now confirmed that the victory parade will take place as planned earlier. But the open bus parade is unlikely to happen. The celebrations will be followed at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, even as the franchise, in its post on social media, has urged the fans to follow all the guidelines.

"RCB Victory Parade: Today at 5 pm IST!! The Victory Parade will be followed by celebrations at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. We request all fans to follow the guidelines set by the police and other authorities, so that everyone can enjoy the roadshow peacefully. Free passes (limited entry) available on shop.royalchallengers.com," RCB said in a statement on Instagram.

RCB team to reach Vidhan Soudha at 4 PM

Meanwhile, it is understood that the RCB team will be felicitated by the Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at the Vidhan Soudha. The team is expected to reach there by 4 PM and then the roadshow will commence around 5 PM. It will be a 2km stretch roadshow till the Chinnaswamy Stadium as the fans have also started to throng at the venue.

The celebrations at the venue are set to reach a crescendo at 6 PM where the team will also take a victory lap with the IPL trophy on their hands.