RCB to play IPL 2026 matches in Bengaluru? Cabinet gives conditional nod to Chinnaswamy Stadium Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have got the conditional nod from the Karnataka government to play their home matches at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru in IPL 2026. Karnataka DK Shivakumar confirmed the development to the reporters today.

Bengaluru:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have got a major boost ahead of the IPL 2026 auction that is set to happen on Tuesday, December 16. They will be able to play their home matches at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Karntaka government has given the nod for the venue to host the matches during the next edition of the T20 extravaganza. Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar confirmed the development while speaking to the reporters.

He also urged the Home Minister Gangadharaiah Parameshwara to ensure that matches happen smoothly at the venue during IPL 2026. All eyes will be on Bengaluru when cricket returns to the Chinnaswamy Stadium next year, as a stampede led to 11 people dying during the victory parade of the RCB team earlier this year. He also revealed that the newly elected KSCA President Venkatesh Prasad and his team will be in touch with the police.

"We have taken necessary steps to protect the reputation of Bengaluru. We have given permission on the condition that adequate preventive measures would be taken. Home Minister Parameshwar has been given the responsibility of ensuring adequate preventive measures during matches. KSCA President Venkatesh Prasad and his team will have a discussion with the police department," Shivakumar said.

Earlier, the venue was called 'fundamentally unsafe'

Earlier, The D'Cunha Commission's July report had concluded that the Chinnaswamy Stadium, built in 1974, lacks basic modern safety measures. The stadium was also declared 'fundamentally unsafe' to host large events. However, the Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka had assured that the IPL 2026 matches would not be shifted out of Bengaluru.

"I won’t allow shifting of IPL matches from here; we will ensure they are held here," Shivakumar had earlier said after casting his vote in the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) elections.

Notably, after the unfortunate incident in June, Chinnaswamy Stadium has not hosted any high-profile matches with even the Women's World Cup fixtures moved out of the city. Moreover, Bengaluru didn't even get to host a single game in the T20 World Cup 2026.

