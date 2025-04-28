RCB equal their all-time IPL record after 10 years with win over DC in Delhi Royal Challengers Bengaluru climbed to the top of the points table with their seventh win of IPL 2025. They defeated the Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi to win yet another match away from home this season.

New Delhi:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), on Sunday (April 27), jumped to the top of the points table with their seventh win of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season. They defeated Delhi Capitals in their own to register their sixth win away from home in IPL 2025. With this win, they also equalled their all-time record in the cash-rich league after a staggering 10 years.

RCB has played superbly so far this season, especially away from home. They have won all six of their matches away from home, out of their seven wins. These are the most wins for them in a single season while not playing at home, equalling their record in the 2015 season. In IPL 2015, RCB, under Virat Kohli's captaincy, had won six out of nine matches away from home.

The Rajat Patidar-led side is left with only one away game this season now, against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Ekana Cricket Stadium, on May 9 (Friday). As far as awa record is concerned, RCB won five matches in a season twice before, in IPL 2011 and 2012.

Most wins away from home for RCB in a single IPL season

6 wins in 2015 (9 games)

6 wins in 2025 (6 games)*

5 wins in 2011 (10 games)

5 wins in 2012 (8 games)

On the other hand, RCB have been equally poor at their home ground, the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. They have so far played four matches at the venue and won only one. Even though they are on top of the points table this season, they will have to find a way to churn out points at home at the fag end of the league stage. RCB are scheduled to play three out of their last four remaining matches at home and if they are to make not only the playoffs but the top two, the team will have to up the ante.