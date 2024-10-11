RCB eligible to retain THIS cricketer as uncapped player after India's squad for New Zealand Tests confirmed

Saturday, October 12, 2024
     
Royal Challengers Bengaluru are likely to sign the star Indian pacer as an uncapped player after India's squad announcement for the upcoming New Zealand Test series on Thursday. The star RCB bowler was dropped from the team which might help the team in the retention process.

Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: October 12, 2024 0:08 IST
RCB
Image Source : BCCI/IPL RCB players during the IPL game in Bengaluru on May 12, 2024

India announced their highly-anticipated squad for the upcoming Test series against New Zealand on Friday. The star bowler Jasprit Bumrah was named the new designated vice-captain but there was no place for the recovering Mohammed Shami.

The BCCI made just one change to their previous Test squad as they dropped the fast bowler Yash Dayal who failed to make the playing XIs in both matches against Bangladesh. This comes as a heartbreaking blow for the left-arm pacer who did not get a chance to display his skills at the highest level.

But Yash Dayal's omission is likely to benefit Royal Challengers Bengaluru who can retain their best bowler of the last season for just Rs 4 crore. India announced the squad for the entire three-match series and the third match starts on November 1, a day after a player retention deadline. 

So, Faf du Plessis-led RCB are eligible to retain Yash Dayal as an uncapped player for just Rs 4 crore. Each franchise can retain up to six players, including a maximum of two as uncapped, ahead of the mega auction. RCB are likely to pick Yash as their uncapped player choice after he emerged as their joint-highest wicket-taker in the IPL 2024.

RCB signed Dayal during the last auction for Rs 5 crore and the pacer proved that he is worth much more by taking 15 wickets in 14 innings in the IPL 2024. Dayal's heroics with the RCB led the BCCI to consider his name for the Indian squad across formats but the player still searches for his maiden international cap.'

Mahipal Lomror, Anuj Rawat, Suyash Prabhudessai, Mayank Dagar, Vijaykumar Vyshak and Swapnil Singh are also eligible to be retained as uncapped players but RCB are likely to utilise Rs 4 crore for Yash Dayal after an impressive 2024 season. 

