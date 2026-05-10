RCB clinch heart-stopping thriller to return to winning ways, MI, LSG out of IPL 2026 playoffs race

New Delhi:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru edged past the Mumbai Indians in a heart-stopping last-over thriller to return to winning ways in the Indian Premier League 2026. RCB chased down a middling total of 167 on the final ball of the chase after Rasikh Salam completed a double to win it for Bengaluru. RCB have now gone to the top of the IPL 2026 points table as MI and Lucknow Super Giants have officially been knocked out from the race to the playoffs.

MI made a middling 166/7 in the 20 overs they faced with Tilak Varma scoring a crucial fifty. Tilak put up important 82 runs for the fourth wicket after the visitors lost wickets in a heap.

Tilak struck a gritty 57, but a superb spell of 4/23 from Bhuvneshwar Kumar enabled Royal Challengers Bengaluru to restrict Mumbai Indians to a hard-fought 166/7. On a surface marked by cracks and uneven bounce that aided the fast bowlers, the experienced Indian pacer made full use of the conditions, finishing with figures of 4-0-23-4, including a decisive three-wicket burst that put RCB firmly in control.

Bhuvneshwar dismantled Mumbai’s top order by removing Ryan Rickelton (2), Rohit Sharma (22) and stand-in captain Suryakumar Yadav (0), reducing MI to 28/3 in the early stages. However, Tilak Varma and Naman Dhir (47) showed resilience with a crucial 82-run partnership for the fourth wicket, helping Mumbai recover on a demanding pitch where runs were difficult to come by throughout the innings.

More to follow...