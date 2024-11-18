RCB appoint Omkar Salvi as new bowling coach ahead of IPL 2025 mega auction

Monday, November 18, 2024
     
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are gearing up for the next edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). After retaining only three players before the auction, they have now appointed Omkar Salvi as their bowling coach.

Edited By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar New Delhi Updated on: November 18, 2024 18:28 IST
Omkar Salvi
Image Source : X/ROYAL CHALLENGERS BENGALURU Omkar Salvi

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have appointed Omkar Salvi as their bowling coach for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Salvi is currently working as the head coach of the Mumbai team and will join the franchise after completing his duties with the team at the domestic level.

Salvi has enjoyed a wonderful 2024 as a coach having won Ranji Trophy, Irani Trophy and the IPL trophy in the last eight months. He worked as the assistant coach of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) who won the cash-rich league earlier this year under Shreyas Iyer's captaincy. 

Omkar Salvi played only one List-A match in his career for Railways but he has built a solid reputation as a coach. India cricketer Ajinkya Rahane, having worked with him during the Ranji Trophy, heaped a lot of praises on him stating that one doesn't need to be a high-profile to be effective. RCB's struggles have been more often associated to the bowling department in the IPL and with such a big success on his back, it remains to be seen if Salvi will be able to turn things around for the franchise.

Meanwhile, RCB seem to be geared up for the mega auction that is set to take place on November 24 and 25. They will also need Salvi's input in picking players during the event as well especially the ones in the domestic circuit as the 46-year-old has been around for quite some time now as a coach.

Here's how RCB stand ahead of IPL 2025 mega auction

Retained Players: Virat Kohli (INR 21 crore), Rajat Patidar (INR 11 crore), Yash Dayal (INR 5 crore)

Purse remaining: Rs 83 crore

RTM options at auction: 3

Players eligible for RTM: One uncapped player and two capped players, or three capped players

Big players not retained: Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj, Faf du Plessis, Cameron Green

