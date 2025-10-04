Ravindra Jadeja to Mohammed Shami; 5 players from Champions Trophy to miss out on Australia ODI squad The BCCI announced India's 15-member squad for the Australia ODI series, with Shubman Gill named captain in place of Rohit Sharma. Meanwhile, five key players from the Champions Trophy missed out on being part of the series.

New Delhi:

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday announced India's squad for the upcoming white-ball series in Australia. The Indian Board named ODI and T20I squads for the series that gets underway from October 19 onwards.

The biggest development was the announcement of Shubman Gill as ODI captain, taking the baton from Rohit Sharma, who makes a return to international cricket alongside the other veteran Virat Kohli.

Meanwhile, there are some major changes to India's squad from the Champions Trophy, their last ODI assignment, to the upcoming Australia series.

5 players not picked in India's squad

1 - Ravindra Jadeja: One glaring absence from the ODI squad is that of all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who has been a mainstay in the ODI and Test sides. However, BCCI has not picked him, going with the spin options of Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav and Washington Sundar.

2 - Mohammed Shami: Speedster Shami was the lynchpin in India's pace-bowling setup in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah in the Champions Trophy 2025. He was India's joint-highest wicket-taker in the tournament but finds no place in the team for Australia.

3 - Varun Chakravarthy: Chakravarthy was the joint leading wicket taker in the Champions Trophy with Shami, as the two shared nine scalps each. He was vital with the ball in India, winning the 50-over tournament.

4 - Hardik Pandya: Star all-rounder Hardik Pandya is also among the absentees from the team that played in the Champions Trophy 2025. Pandya is currently suffering from a quadriceps injury and hence finds no place in the team.

5 - Rishabh Pant: Star wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant is also not in the squad for the Australia series. Pant picked up a toe fracture and missed out on his place in the squad.

India's squad for the Australia ODI series:

Shubman Gill (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (VC), Axar Patel, KL Rahul (WK), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Yashasvi Jaiswal.

India's squad for the Champions Trophy 2025:

Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill (Vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Rishabh Pant (WK), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohd. Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ravindra Jadeja, Varun Chakaravarthy.