Ravindra Jadeja creates history, joins Ravi Ashwin and Kapil Dev in elite list

Ravindra Jadeja has completed 300 wickets in his Test career dismissing Khaled Ahmed of Bangladesh in the ongoing second Test at Green Park stadium in Kanpur. With this wicket, Jadeja became the third Indian player to complete a unique double of 300 wickets and 3000 runs in Test cricket joining Ravichandran Ashwin and Kapil Dev in the elite list.

Most wickets for India in Tests

Players Wickets Anil Kumble 619 Ravi Ashwin 524 Kapil Dev 434 Harbhajan Singh 417 Ishant Sharma 311 Zaheer Khan 311 Ravindra Jadeja 300

Moreover, in the overall list, Jadeja is the second fastest to do so behind Ian Botham who completed the double in 72 Test matches. Jadeja, meanwhile, did it in his 74th Test. The southpaw is the 11th player in Test history to achieve this historic double with legendary Shane Warne and Richard Hadlee also among the list. Jadeja was just one wicket coming into this Test and Indian skipper Rohit Sharma gave him an opportunity to reach the milestone by introducing him into the attack after Bangladesh lost nine wickets

Indian players to score 3000+ runs and pick 300+ wickets in Tests

Players Runs Wickets Ravi Ashwin 3422 524 Kapil Dev 5248 434 Ravindra Jadeja 3122 300

