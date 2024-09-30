Ravindra Jadeja creates history, joins Ravi Ashwin and Kapil Dev in elite list

Monday, September 30, 2024
     
Ravindra Jadeja picked the last wicket to fall of Bangladesh's innings as India skittled the visitors for 233 runs in the first innings of the second Test. With this wicket, Jadeja completed 300 wickets in his Test career becoming the seventh Indian bowler to do so in the format.

Edited By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar New Delhi Updated on: September 30, 2024 13:31 IST
IND vs BAN
Image Source : AP Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja has completed 300 wickets in his Test career dismissing Khaled Ahmed of Bangladesh in the ongoing second Test at Green Park stadium in Kanpur. With this wicket, Jadeja became the third Indian player to complete a unique double of 300 wickets and 3000 runs in Test cricket joining Ravichandran Ashwin and Kapil Dev in the elite list.

Most wickets for India in Tests

Players Wickets
Anil Kumble 619
Ravi Ashwin 524
Kapil Dev 434
Harbhajan Singh 417
Ishant Sharma 311
Zaheer Khan 311
Ravindra Jadeja 300

Moreover, in the overall list, Jadeja is the second fastest to do so behind Ian Botham who completed the double in 72 Test matches. Jadeja, meanwhile, did it in his 74th Test. The southpaw is the 11th player in Test history to achieve this historic double with legendary Shane Warne and Richard Hadlee also among the list. Jadeja was just one wicket coming into this Test and Indian skipper Rohit Sharma gave him an opportunity to reach the milestone by introducing him into the attack after Bangladesh lost nine wickets

Indian players to score 3000+ runs and pick 300+ wickets in Tests

Players Runs Wickets
Ravi Ashwin 3422 524
Kapil Dev 5248 434
Ravindra Jadeja 3122 300

More to follow...

