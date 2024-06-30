Ravindra Jadeja announces retirement from T20Is after India's T20 World Cup 2024 triumph

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Ravindra Jadeja celebrating India's T20 World Cup 2024 triumph in Barbados on June 29, 2024

The veteran Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja announced his retirement from T20Is after India's triumph in T20 World Cup 2024. Jadeja joined Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to bid farewell to the shortest form of cricket after India's thrilling seven-run win over South Africa in the final of the 2024 World Cup edition in Barbados on Saturday, June 29.

Jadeja, the 35-year-old spin all-rounder from Saurashtra, featured in India's all matches in the recent World Cup and contributed to glory with one wicket and 35 runs in eight matches. Jadeja played 74 T20Is since his international debut in February 2009, scoring 515 runs and taking 54 wickets.

The left-arm spinner termed the T20 World Cup 2024 glory as a pinnacle of his T20I career and revealed that he will continue contributing in Test and ODIs.

“With a heart full of gratitude, I bid farewell to T20 internationals," Ravindra Jadeja wrote in his Instagram post. "Like a steadfast horse galloping with pride, I’ve always given my best for my country and will continue to do so in other formats. Winning the T20 World Cup was a dream come true, a pinnacle of my T20 International career. Thank you for the memories, the cheers, and the unwavering support. Jai hind."

Jadeja didn't make a big impact in the Caribbean and USA but will go down in history as one of the best all-rounders of his generation. Known for his acrobatic fielding, Jadeja, picked 28 catches in T20Is, including three in the recent T20 World Cup.

Meanwhile, the star batters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma announced their decision to say goodbyes to T20Is after celebrating India's win at Kensington Oval on Saturday. Kohli claimed the Man of the Match award in the final for top-scoring with 76 runs and finished his career as the top run-scorer in T20 World Cup history. Rohit was the leading run-getter for India in the tournament with 257 runs with the help of three fifties and surpassed Kohli's all-time record to end his spectacular career as the highest run-scorer in T20Is.