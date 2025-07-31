Ravichandran Ashwin backs Arshdeep Singh's inclusion in India's playing XI ahead of London clash Ravichandran Ashwin recently came forward and opined that star pacer Arshdeep Singh should be included in India's playing XI for the upcoming fifth Test clash at The Oval in London from July 31 in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy.

New Delhi:

The stage is set for the fifth and final Test of the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025. England and India will lock horns in the final Test at The Oval in London from July 31. It is worth noting that England currently holds the lead in the series; the hosts won the first and the third tests of the series, with India winning the second test, and the fourth test resulting in a draw.

With the fifth game rapidly approaching, many have wondered what India’s squad could look like in London. Reflecting on the same, Ravichandran Ashwin took centre stage and backed the inclusion of pacer Arshdeep Singh for the fifth Test.

Ashwin pointed out Arshdeep Singh’s time in county cricket and backed him to perform well for India in the longest format as well.

"Arshdeep Singh will play, I have no doubts about it. He has experience in these conditions and can swing the ball. He did pretty well in his county stint. The left-armer angle will be useful as well. Even if India play these three seamers (Siraj, Akash, Arshdeep), I still think they will end up going with Shardul Thakur. I don't know why, but I have a feeling. There are two spinners, so they might go with Shardul,” Ashwin said in a video on his YouTube channel.

Ashwin opined on Prasidh Krishna’s chances to feature

Furthermore, Ravichandran Ashwin talked about the chances of Prasidh Krishna featuring for India in the fifth and final Test of the series. He opined that Krishna could play if India opts to not go with Kuldeep Yadav in the game.

"If I were India, I would be looking at Prasidh Krishna. Mitchell Marsh got a five-wicket haul at The Oval in the Ashes. He swung the ball from his height. There is much more bounce at The Oval. If not Kuldeep, they could go with Prasidh,” Ashwin said.