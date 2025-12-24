Ravi Shastri tipped to become England's new head coach after Ashes drubbing After England’s 3–0 Ashes loss, Monty Panesar suggested replacing coach Brendon McCullum with former India coach Ravi Shastri, citing his success against Australia, while McCullum expressed uncertainty about his future and focused on team development.

New Delhi:

England’s devastating 3–0 Ashes defeat to Australia in just 11 days has intensified calls for changes in the team’s leadership. Former England spinner Monty Panesar has voiced his opinion that the team needs a fresh approach, suggesting former Indian head coach Ravi Shastri as a potential replacement for Brendon McCullum. Panesar emphasised Shastri’s proven track record against Australia, highlighting the tactical knowledge required to succeed in high-pressure series Down Under.

“You have to think, who exactly knows how to beat Australia? How will you take advantage of Australia's weakness, mentally, physically, and tactically. I think Ravi Shastri should become England's next head coach,” Panesar said while speaking to journalist Ravi Bisht.

McCullum’s Bazball strategy, which had earned praise for its aggressive style, has come under intense scrutiny after England’s poor results both at home and abroad. Since the start of 2024, the team has won 12 Tests but lost 13, raising concerns about the consistency of McCullum’s methods and whether the approach is effective against top-tier opposition like Australia.

Shastri’s previous success against Australia is notable. Under his guidance, India won two series in Australia, taking the Border–Gavaskar Trophy in both 2018–19 and 2020–21 with identical 2–1 scorelines. This experience has led some former players, including Panesar, to view Shastri as a coach capable of exploiting the weaknesses of the Australian side.

McCullum addresses his future

Amid the ongoing speculation, McCullum himself admitted uncertainty about his future as England’s head coach. Responding to questions about whether he would continue in his role for the 2026 English summer, he said that the matter is not really in his hands.

“I don’t know. It’s not really up to me, is it? I’ll just keep trying to do the job, try to learn the lessons we haven’t quite got right here, and try to make some adjustments. Those questions are for someone else, not for me,” McCullum told the press.

Despite recent setbacks, McCullum stressed the progress made under his tenure and the value of focusing on the team’s development.

“It’s a pretty good gig. It’s good fun. You travel the world with the lads and try to play some exciting cricket and achieve things. For me, it’s about trying to get the very best out of the people and accomplish what you can with them. Those other decisions are up to other people. But from my point of view, I’m enjoying the time I’ve got with these guys, and I think we’ve made some progress from when I took over to where we are. We’re not the finished article, but we’ve definitely improved as a cricket team. We’ve developed an identity. Now’s the time in these last two Tests to really show that identity and try to salvage something from the series,” he added.

As the Ashes series concludes, England cricket faces critical decisions regarding leadership, with Panesar’s suggestion of Shastri adding fuel to ongoing discussions about the team’s direction and strategy.