Ravi Shastri picks four youngsters with potential to make it big in international cricket Former India cricketer Ravi Shastri recently came forward and named four uncapped Indian players who have the potential to make it big in international cricket from their recent performances in the IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025.

New Delhi:

The IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025 has been one of the biggest platforms for talent from all over the world to showcase their skills and make a name for themselves on the biggest stage of them all. Several youngsters have been able to put in excellent performances.

With many new names emerging, former India cricketer Ravi Shastri took centre stage and named four youngsters who have been excellent in the IPL 2025 and who have the potential to make it big in international cricket in the future as well.

Shastri named the likes of Ayush Mhatre, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh as future stars of Indian cricket. “The two Punjab openers (Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh) as well, they give it a smack," Shastri told the ICC review.

“The shots, the three shots this Ayush Mhatre played against the Mumbai Indians the other night in Mumbai. The way he took off, unbelievable shots for a 17-year-old, against a star-studded Mumbai Indians line-up to come out and express himself in that fashion caught everyone's eye. I think Ayush Mhatre has got a future. When I look at him, some of the shots he played, I think this guy, if he's handled properly and is with the right kind of people, he is someone who can go a long way," he explained.

Furthermore, Shastri issued a word of caution for Rajasthan Royals’ 14-year-old wonderkid Vaibhav Suryavanshi. He opined that the youngster will have to deal with a lot of short balls and many variations in the campaign, as the bowlers would try new things to get him out.

“People will come up with new things. There'll be lots of short stuff thrown at him. When you tonk someone's first ball for six, then you show no mercy. Then you don't care whether he's 14 years old or 12 years old or 20 years old," he stated.