Ravi Shastri justifies Vijay Shankar's selection for 2019 World Cup after his 63-run knock in IPL 2023 vs KKR

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri gave his word for Vijay Shankar's selection in the Indian team for the 2019 World Cup after his phenomenal performance in GT vs KKR match in IPL 2023. The all-rounder scored 63 runs off 24 balls only, which included 5 sixes and 4 fours. On the back of his knock, Gujarat Titans managed to go past the 200-run mark.

"The fact that Vijay was picked for the World Cup is because he has this kind of talent. And I am glad that Vijay has gone back, worked hard, and not given up. You know Vijay has had some tough times, he had an operation as well, but he has come back stronger," Ravi Shastri said while speaking on Star Sports during the GT vs KKR IPL 2023 match.

Shankar has gone down in the pecking order and hasn't played for India since the game against West Indies in the World Cup. He was ruled out of the tournament then due to an injury but selectors never preferred him again in the team.

"Beautiful hitting today because Vijay is a clean striker of the ball, he has got a wide range of shots and, because of his reach and height, he can hit the ball a long, long way. Great to see. This is the strength of the Gujarat Titans. They have got some power hitters in the back end of the innings. So if they get off to a good start then they are a very dangerous side at the back end of the innings,” the coach further added.

While a solitary innings is not going to help Shankar in getting his place back in the national side, the all-rounder will be keen on making sure to be consistent in this IPL season.

