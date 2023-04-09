GT vs KKR: Rashid Khan scripts history, registers first hat-trick of IPL 2023

Follow us on Image Source : AP Rashid Khan

Rashid Khan has scripted history in the match played between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday. The GT star bowler took the first hat-trick of the 2023 edition of the IPL. While it is the first hat-trick registered by Rashid in the tournament, it is the 22nd IPL when it comes to overall hat-tricks registered so far.

Rashid turned the match completely in GT's favour when he came to bowl in the 17th over. He took back-to-back wickets of Andre Russell, Sunil Narine and Shardul thakur.

